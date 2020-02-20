News More News
The Hoosier Daily: February 20

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Trayce Jackson-Davis fuels Indiana to its second road win of the season

Instant Reaction: Indiana 68, Minnesota 56

Four-star Florida CB Chuck Brantley hoping to visit IU in the spring

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Insider: Trayce Jackson-Davis makes strong freshman-of-the-year case in Minnesota win -- Indianapolis Star

IU GRABS MUCH-NEEDED ROAD WIN AT MINNESOTA -- Hoosier Sports Report

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads IU men’s basketball to 68-56 road win against Minnesota -- Indiana Daily Student

Five takeaways from Indiana’s win at Minnesota -- Inside The Hall

Video: Archie Miller reacts to win at Minnesota -- Inside The Hall

Video: IU players react to win at Minnesota -- Inside The Hall

IU baseball travels to South Alabama Invitational this weekend -- Indiana Daily Student

