Four-star Florida CB Chuck Brantley hoping to visit IU in the spring
Four-star Florida cornerback Charles "Chuck" Brantley showed out at the Rivals Orlando Camp and hopes to visit Indiana in the spring, where his cousin plays and who has shown him a lot of attention in the last couple months.
Indiana, after a couple strong recruiting classes out of Florida in 2018 and 2019, didn’t bring in a prospect from the state in 2020. While that’s not an accurate depiction of the future for Indiana within the state – recruiting classes go in cycles – the Hoosiers would certainly like to bring in more Floridians in 2021.
A good place to start is with four-star defensive back Charles “Chuck” Brantley.
Indiana was one of the first Power Five programs to extend an offer to Brantley on Dec. 17, and since the 2020 calendar year began, the offers have been rolling in for Brantley, featuring Florida State, Maryland, Louisville, Duke, Kansas, Virginia and others.
After his performance at the Rivals Orlando Camp last weekend, he told TheHoosier.com that Indiana is one of the schools giving him the most attention at the moment.
