Four-star Florida cornerback Charles "Chuck" Brantley showed out at the Rivals Orlando Camp and hopes to visit Indiana in the spring, where his cousin plays and who has shown him a lot of attention in the last couple months.

Indiana, after a couple strong recruiting classes out of Florida in 2018 and 2019, didn’t bring in a prospect from the state in 2020. While that’s not an accurate depiction of the future for Indiana within the state – recruiting classes go in cycles – the Hoosiers would certainly like to bring in more Floridians in 2021.

A good place to start is with four-star defensive back Charles “Chuck” Brantley.