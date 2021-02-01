TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 1st

The Hoosier Daily: February 1st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Indiana faced with another long layoff ahead of critical juncture in season
Despite success, Allen continues dreaming of more
Four-star DL Christen Miller talks final four, upcoming decision
Tweets of the Day
Win #️⃣8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣! pic.twitter.com/4S1JzOr7CX— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 31, 2021
Bailey Hertenstein— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) January 31, 2021
↳ 𝘼𝙡𝙡 -𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙏𝙚𝙣 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 #B1GXC | #IUXC pic.twitter.com/Ie1jsRgsti
𝙁𝙄𝙉𝙄𝙎𝙃𝙀𝘿 𝙄𝙏. pic.twitter.com/qgPCEI0RAl— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 31, 2021
Treylen "TJ" White, an IU baseball commit for 2021, talks about his love for basketball here. He was nicknamed "Baby Shaq" as a youngster, supposedly.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) January 31, 2021
He's a switch-hitting outfielder with a 9.5 (out of 10) score from Perfect Game. Has a chance to be drafted out of H.S. #iubase https://t.co/b8pI2hRY3a
Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 points to help lead @IndianaWBB to a 79-67 win over Michigan State.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) January 31, 2021
Highlights from the win: pic.twitter.com/1BQMDZXkQ0
#iubb today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) February 1, 2021
🏀 @juwanmorgan (#TakeNote): 1 reb
🏀 @dj_white3 (@TofasSporKulubu🇹🇷): 5 pts, 3 rebs
Excited to announce that I have committed to Indiana University to play football as a PWO! Thanks @cg_coach_moore & CG staff for the constant support. Thank you @CoachAllenIU, @coachryanhansen, @CoachWrightIU & the rest of the staff for the opportunity! @IndianaFootball #LEO pic.twitter.com/bnU9wkRbdw— Matt Hohlt (@HohltMatt) February 1, 2021
Headlines
IU women's basketball bounces back, gets 800th program win-- Indy Star
Weekend rewind: Volleyball splits, women’s game rescheduled and more-- Crimson Quarry
IU men’s cross country finish second, women fourth at Big Ten Championships.-- Indiana Daily Student
A rematch with Illinois awaits Indiana after another long lay-off-- The Hoosier Network
Hoosiers Find Success at Badger Invitational-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.