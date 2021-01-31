As Tom Allen approaches another spring of getting ready for an upcoming season, it is hard to believe there was a time when the Indiana head football coach considered never getting into the college ranks and then wondered if he wanted to continue at that level. After all, Allen is coming off back-to-back record setting seasons with the Hoosiers full of wins over Top 25 programs, two straight January bowl games and enters 2021 with a wealth of weapons and talent back for a team that is expected to be successful again. Recently, Allen reflected on his career path, which began in Tampa, Fla. as a high school coach and included stops at the Division III ranks, NAIA schools, the SEC and, ultimately, the Big Ten. But, for Allen, the climb to wanting to be a coach began in New Castle, Indiana, as he would attend his father’s practices and talk football with his father. “Growing up, I had a big poster of all the Big Ten teams in my bedroom as a kid and was raised in Big Ten country going to all the coaches clinics. I remember he would drive and drive to clinics across this country to learn and I was always right there with him,” Allen said. After stops at Temple Heights High School and Armwood High School in Florida, Allen returned to Indiana and Marian High School before becoming an assistant and later a head coach at Ben Davis High School, replacing icon Dick Dullaghan, who was 213-41 when he retired. At Ben Davis, Allen posted a 25-12 campaign, winning two sectional championships. “I thought about staying for a long time and never having to move. There were a lot of things in place to have a good foundation for a successful time and a long-term future. Our kids were in school there, and there was something in my heart, I had this desire to coach college football. I can remember being a kid and watching the Big Ten on tv and it spurred something in there and that question of am I good enough to coach at that level. There was that, and I got to a window of time, where I was at that age that I had to do it or it was going to pass me up. Coach Dullaghan played a role in that, pulling me to the side and challenging me and saying he thought I needed to be a college football coach,” Allen said.

After speaking with Dullaghan, Allen decided to make the jump to the college ranks, landing with Chris Creighton at Wabash College on the Division III ranks. For Allen, he achieved his dream, as he was coaching defensive backs and special teams in his lone season at Wabash. “When the opportunity came, I put out a bunch of feelers and resumes and got call from Chris Creighton. I have a lot of guys talk to me and I tell them if it is their dream in their heart, go chase it. I didn’t want to have any regrets. You have a dream, something God puts in your heart and you just go after it with everything you’ve got,” Allen said. And, that is exactly what he did, working his way up as he bounced from opportunity to opportunity before achieving another dream – serving as a defensive coordinator. In 2008, Allen became a defensive coordinator for the first time, joining head coach Hugh Freeze at Lambuth University before leaving for Drake, where he was reunited with Creighton and served as defensive coordinator for a year. In 2011, Allen served as the assistant head coach at Arkansas State, his first with a Division I program and was back with Freeze, who he would follow to Ole Miss. Despite being on the journey, there were times Allen admits he wondered if it was all worth it. “There were times when I had no idea what tomorrow was going to be. I had no idea where I was going to end up. I didn’t want to put my family through more hard moves and more, just, uncertainty and no money and all those different things. So thankful for my wife and kids and all they sacrificed,” Allen said. However, despite all that, there was one thing that kept weighing on Allen – was he cut out to be a defensive coordinator on the Division I level. He would get his chance with then-head coach Willie Taggart at the University of South Florida, and after a season in Tampa, Allen was called back home by Kevin Wilson, who hired him to be the defensive coordinator at Indiana. After just a season in that position, Allen was named head coach in December of 2016 after Wilson was removed. After back-to-back five win seasons to open his head coaching career, Indiana has flourished with back-to-back winning seasons and January bowl game berths under Allen. The success Allen has had in the college ranks is no surprise to Warren Central High School football coach Mike Kirschner, who coached with Allen at Ben Davis. “I am not surprised at all. We spent seven years working together, traveled all over together and talked a lot of football. It was a great time period. My daughter, who is married to special teams coordinator, Kasey Teegardin, babysat his kids,” Kirschner said. Kirschner, who replaced Allen at Ben Davis, said he wasn’t sure how far Allen would go, but loves seeing him have success with the Hoosiers. “To see where he has taken Indiana, it is great. He is as genuine as they come, and Tom is a homegrown guy who wants to be here. I spent time with him the day before the Outback Bowl, and you can tell he enjoys being the Indiana University coach. I am really happy for him, and it is great to see him do well. He knows what us, high school coaches, go through. Tom understands where he came from and the grind that it takes to be successful,” Kirschner said.