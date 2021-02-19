TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 19th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

The wait is over. pic.twitter.com/JPQ2YzO0pP

You want to know about @CoachDMC ? Call us. FaceTime us. 📱 pic.twitter.com/3F9ZGF9N53

Another projection with #iubase heading to the Music City, but this one has the Hoosiers as a 3-seed. https://t.co/fGLsAhOsSv pic.twitter.com/3u5MPGVD3t

What was the closest that the 1976 undefeated Indiana squad came to losing a game? Here is @AJGuyton and Quinn Buckner talking through it. You can see the rest of the House of Hoosier shows here: https://t.co/NiqXAU1NpR pic.twitter.com/wScapXMTIb

IU men’s tennis looks to continue last season's success as Big Ten play resumes Friday-- Indiana Daily Student

Insider: Jerome Hunter's winding road might be straightening out at the right time for IU-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.



