TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 19th

The Hoosier Daily: February 19th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Hoosiers respond: 'We are not soft down here'
2021 IU signee Logan Duncomb named McDonald's All-American nominee
Three-Point Stance: New Power Five hires, three-stars, freshmen DL
Quick Hitters: Takeaways from IU's win over Minnesota
B1G battle won ✅ pic.twitter.com/5rbXrNgDWK— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 19, 2021
We’re lovin’ it. 🍟🍔🏀 pic.twitter.com/FcXvduMNmA— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 19, 2021
🆄🅽🅰🅽🅸🅼🅾🆄🆂 pic.twitter.com/ysFMfqetjf— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) February 18, 2021
Always pushing forward. pic.twitter.com/HLIGysn4Pw— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 18, 2021
The wait is over. pic.twitter.com/JPQ2YzO0pP— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) February 19, 2021
You want to know about @CoachDMC?— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 18, 2021
Call us. FaceTime us. 📱 pic.twitter.com/3F9ZGF9N53
Another projection with #iubase heading to the Music City, but this one has the Hoosiers as a 3-seed. https://t.co/fGLsAhOsSv pic.twitter.com/3u5MPGVD3t— Auston Matricardi (@a_mat24) February 18, 2021
What was the closest that the 1976 undefeated Indiana squad came to losing a game? Here is @AJGuyton and Quinn Buckner talking through it.— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 18, 2021
You can see the rest of the House of Hoosier shows here: https://t.co/NiqXAU1NpR pic.twitter.com/wScapXMTIb
Insider: Jerome Hunter's winding road might be straightening out at the right time for IU-- Indy Star
NO. 14 IU WOMEN OUTLAST NO. 11 MICHIGAN, 70-65-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU women’s rowing announces 2021 spring schedule-- Indiana Daily Student
IU men’s tennis looks to continue last season's success as Big Ten play resumes Friday-- Indiana Daily Student
Hoosiers Remain No. 13 in Latest CWPA Poll-- IU Athletics
No. 7 Indiana Ends Extended Offseason against Wisconsin-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
