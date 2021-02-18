The 6-foot-9 big from Cincinnati, Ohio is averaging 13.3 points per game on 57.9 percent shooting from the field. He also adds 8.7 rebounds per game and 1.1 blocks per game.

Duncomb is Indiana's lone class of 2021 signee after committing to the Hoosiers back in April of 2020.

The McDonald's All-American teams will be announced later this month, although no game will be played this season.

The 2021 McDonald's All-American Game nominees were announced on Thursday morning and Indiana signee Logan Duncomb was amongst the names on the list.

Duncomb has been one of the biggest risers in the class of 2021, climbing from unranked at the start of his junior season, to No. 139 to begin his senior season, to now a consensus four-star and top-100 recruit.

"I feel like I’ve just become a lot more confident with my offensive game," Duncomb recently told TheHoosier.com. "Being a year older has also helped me learn where and how to make my post moves, position myself for rebounds, position myself in the offense to be the most effective.

"Having great teammates around me has also helped, forcing defenders to stay on their man leaving me one on one in the post."

Physically, Duncomb is much bigger than he was last season, and even when he committed to Indiana. As a junior, he was more of a lanky big man who would get moved around a bit. Now, he has definitely grown into his frame and has added muscle that allows him to be much more of a force in the paint.

That, to go along with his 7-foot wingspan is a terrific starting point and something that is a very good combination heading into the Big Ten.

“Logan is a throwback front court player with a relentless work ethic and a genuine love for competing," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "He is an elite runner in the open court with an exceptional feel for the game. He also craves the physicality that he will encounter in the Big Ten."