TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 16th

Grace Berger is on the Big Ten Player of the Week honor roll! ⚪️ Notched 3⃣rd triple-double this season vs. Penn State - 17 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists 🔴 Scored in double figures twice last week including 10 points in a win at Illinois pic.twitter.com/71Vz4yh7Ii

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 The 2020-21 #IUMS season opener against Wisconsin has been moved to Westfield, Ind. (Grand Park). https://t.co/PDQ1U1yzJk

The men's squad moves ↑1⃣ to No. 20 in the latest @USTFCCCA National Rankings! 👏 #IUTF | #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/ICMLbj0ji5

Jordan Geronimo being interviewed by Don Fischer now and he says Anthony Leal is the best cook of the freshmen. Leal made some steak and asparagus during the summer and it was legit. #iubb

Archie Miller update on Parker Stewart: ‘Watching him in practice, he's going to be a good addition to what we're doing... shooting is his biggest strength. A big strong kid.’ Still no firm answer on whether or not he sees the court in the final few weeks this season. #iubb

Indiana Tied for Fourth Following Second Round of Mobile Bay Intercollegiate-- IU Athletics

IU basketball's path to making (or not making) NCAA tournament hinges on next two weeks-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

