Playing in the Big Ten conference has always been connected with a mindset of winning the physical battle and the ability to out tough the opponent.

For Archie Miller and Indiana, that has been a point of emphasis throughout his tenure, and at times it comes through, and other times it is what keeps the Hoosiers from getting to the next level.

Currently, IU sits at 11-9 (6-7) on the season and once again has come every too familiar with the NCAA Tournament bubble.

While shooting, turnovers and slow starts have been downfalls for Indiana at times this season, one thing that remains a frustrating talking point has been the inconsistencies with the physicality Indiana brings to games, something that needs no skill or scheme at all.

"When teams pressure us... we gotta be stronger," Miller said prior to the Ohio Sate game. "You can be soft on offense like you can be soft on defense.

"I think maybe it is getting in the weight room a little bit better," IU head coach Archie Miller said following the loss to Ohio State. "But the physicality of the game, Ohio State’s guys, the way they play, the way they approach things, they're the most physical team that you'll play all year, and if you're not ready to handle that on both ends of the floor and match it and stay with it throughout the course of the game, that's how they beat you."