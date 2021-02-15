TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 15th

The Hoosier Daily: February 15th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
In-state talent calls IU offer 'dream come true'
Allen, Hoosiers look to continue to elevate program
Tweets of the Day
Heading home with a win pic.twitter.com/S4Ha1pimID— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 14, 2021
B1G win on Senior Day. pic.twitter.com/W0uoPri2w0— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) February 14, 2021
🎥 Coming back to Bloomington with the 𝙬𝙞𝙣! ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/4QoJp3gSr5— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 14, 2021
#iubb on #ValentinesDay:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) February 15, 2021
❤️ @CodyZeller (#AllFly): 10 pts (5-8 FG), 13 rebs, 2 asts; 3rd Double Double this season, 32nd of his career
❤️ @Mcswain_Jr21 (@Biisonit🇫🇮): 22 pts (9-15 FG, 3-4 3FG), 3 rebs
#iubb no doubt in my mind https://t.co/Ut4gvh2sJ7— A.J. Guyton (@ajguyton) February 15, 2021
A sweet love song serenade courtesy of @Mullen_7era. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/cHKYPr0Tam— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 14, 2021
Headlines
IU women's basketball beats Illinois despite lackluster play-- Indy Star
IU track and field competes in B1G SPIRE, Hawkeye B1G invitationals over weekend-- Indiana Daily Student
IU volleyball’s inexperience shows in weekend losses to No. 1 Wisconsin-- Indiana Daily Student
Wrestling Takes Down Maryland, 27-13-- IU Athletics
Hoosiers Shoot Five-Under On Day One of Mobile Bay Intercollegiate-- IU Athletics
