TheHoosier - In-state talent calls IU offer 'dream come true'

Growing up in Indianapolis and the son of a football coach, Decatur Central quarterback and linebacker Aycen Stevens has watched a lot of Indiana football, often dreaming of an opportunity to suit up for the Hoosiers. He will now have a chance to chase those dreams, as the Hoosiers recently extended an offer to Stevens, marking the first offer he has received. Stevens talked to TheHoosier.com recently about his offer, which was extended by tight ends coach Kevin Wright, and says it was a "dream come true." "Getting this first offer was like a dream come true. Growing up in Indiana, and then getting that first offer from Indiana University is simply just a dream come true. I think Coach Allen is an unbelievably great coach and is a player first kind of guy. He has done a great job with the university, and that is only the beginning for him," Stevens said.

Stevens said Indiana's staff likes the physical nature he plays the game with. As for what he is looking for in a school, Stevens said there is quite a bit he wants to see. "I am looking for a good culture and a good group of guys, which Indiana University has to offer. I have not taken any visits, but I am really looking forward to it," Stevens said. As a sophomore, Stevens had 58 tackles, 12 stops for loss and three sacks. He also threw for 308 yards and six scores in a backup role. He tells TheHoosier.com that being the son of a coach definitely has some perks. "Being a coach's son helped me learn the offense sooner than everyone else and also getting access to the field to get extra work in," Stevens said. He plans on using those perks to his benefit and continue to improve now that the Hoosiers have offered. "At quarterback, I would like to get better with my on the run throws. At linebacker, I think speed is something that could always help. Like they say, speed kills. As for a preference on position, I don't have one. Whatever gets me on the field first," Stevens said.