The Hoosier Daily: February 11

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Takeaways from Indiana's loss to Purdue

Radio Show: Archie Miller recaps Purdue, Bob Knight's return

Big Ten Power Rankings: February 10

Game Flow: 8 losses

NCAA Outlook: February 10

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Todd Leary's bittersweet IU reunion with Bob Knight: 'We don't have to choose anymore.' -- Indianapolis Star

MILLER QUESTIONS HOOSIERS’ PASSION, TOGETHERNESS -- Hoosier Sports Report

Local coaches trust IU's Allen -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

