The Hoosier Daily: February 11
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Indiana defensive graduate assistant Marcus Hall-Oliver is James Madison's new defensive tackles coach. #iufb https://t.co/oqOlVIvTFn— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 10, 2020
Ali Patberg named Top 10 finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award #iuwbb— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 10, 2020
📝https://t.co/yqKOPlzBuW pic.twitter.com/Hg4595j3kO
Bryson Bonds is smart, folks. #iufb https://t.co/NFch25TjWL— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 10, 2020
Education matters. #RepresentationMatters.— [J] (@jjshelby2) February 10, 2020
When the @KelleySchool - Communication Skills & the love of @IndianaFootball collide!
Keep up the awesome work, OUR kids are watching. Cheers to public speaking & @IUBloomington Hoosier pride! #ItTakesAVillage #KSB #IUFB @BShelbyIU pic.twitter.com/EHzfNBVCgv
Headlines
Todd Leary's bittersweet IU reunion with Bob Knight: 'We don't have to choose anymore.' -- Indianapolis Star
MILLER QUESTIONS HOOSIERS’ PASSION, TOGETHERNESS -- Hoosier Sports Report
Local coaches trust IU's Allen -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
