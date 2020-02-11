Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana defensive graduate assistant Marcus Hall-Oliver is James Madison's new defensive tackles coach. #iufb https://t.co/oqOlVIvTFn

Ali Patberg named Top 10 finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award #iuwbb 📝 https://t.co/yqKOPlzBuW pic.twitter.com/Hg4595j3kO

Education matters. #RepresentationMatters . When the @KelleySchool - Communication Skills & the love of @IndianaFootball collide! Keep up the awesome work, OUR kids are watching. Cheers to public speaking & @IUBloomington Hoosier pride! #ItTakesAVillage #KSB #IUFB @BShelbyIU pic.twitter.com/EHzfNBVCgv

Todd Leary's bittersweet IU reunion with Bob Knight: 'We don't have to choose anymore.' -- Indianapolis Star

----

