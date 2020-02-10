Nick Baumgart and Cole Hanna drop their ninth installment of TheHoosier.com's "Big Ten Power Ranks" for February 10.

1. Maryland (19-4, 9-3)

NET: 8 The Terps have won six straight and haven't lost since mid-January.Maryland seems to have taken command of the pecking order in the conference with a huge road win at Illinois on Friday - Nick Baumgart Coming up: Tuesday vs. Nebraska; Saturday at Illinois



2. Penn State (18-5, 8-4)

NET: 19 The Nittany Lions are surging. PSU has won six in a row, too. It hasn't lost since mid-January either, but that gets tested this week when Pat Chambers takes his club to West Lafayette on Tuesday. -NB Coming up: Tuesday at Purdue; Saturday vs. Northwestern



3. Iowa (17-7, 8-5)

NET: 28 The Hawkeyes ran into a hot Purdue team last week at Mackey, but Fran McCaffery's group has still won seven-of-nine. Iowa goes on the road twice this week, and this stretch will go a long way to deciding whether Iowa can challenge for the top spot. -NB Coming up: Thursday at Indiana; Sunday at Minnesota



4. Illinois (16-7, 8-4)

NET: 34 The Illini had won seven in a row before a rough patch last week, including a home loss to Maryland. Two more of the top teams in the B1G are on the slate this week. - NB Coming up: Thursday vs. Michigan State; Saturday at Rutgers



5. Michigan State (16-8, 8-5)

NET: 11 The Spartans have lost five-of-eight after looking like the hands-down favorite through mid-January. It doesn't get any easier for Izzo's bunch this week. -NB Coming up: Tuesday at Illinois; Saturday vs. Maryland



6. Rutgers (17-7, 8-5)

NET: 28 The feel-good story across college basketball has seen its momentum take a hit of late. Steve Pikiell's group has dropped 2-of-3 and 3-of-6 six after beginning with seven wins in its first 10 B1G games. - NB Coming up: Wednesday at Ohio State; Saturday vs. Illinois



7. Purdue (14-10, 7-6)

NET: 26 The Boilers might be one of Matt Painter's most flawed groups over the last few seasons, but he has his squad hitting on all cylinders as we head down the backstretch. Purdue has now won 3-of-4 after starting out 4-6 through its first 10 conference games. -NB Coming up: Tuesday vs. Penn State; Saturday at Ohio State



8. Wisconsin (14-10, 7-5)

NET: 33 The Badgers have won 2-of-3 after splitting a pair last week. Greg Gard's bunch has a chance to catch its wind for the homestretch with just one game this week, which could be a trap contest for what looks like a NCAA team. - NB Coming up: Saturday at Nebraska



9. Ohio State (15-8, 5-7)

NET: 21 The Buckeyes split a pair last week and have now quietly won 3-of-4. An important week lies ahead in determining if this group is the bunch that started the season looking like one of the best team in the country, or the one that took the floor from late December through January. - NB Coming up: Wednesday at Rutgers; Saturday vs. Purdue



10. Michigan (14-9, 5-7)

NET: 32 After four consecutive losses, Michigan has now won three of four with plenty of winnable games still ahead. The return of Isaiah Livers should be a big boost down the stretch for this team. -CH Coming up: Wednesday at Northwestern; Sunday vs. Indiana



11. Minnesota (12-11, 6-7)

NET: 40 The Gophers are nearly finished with a brutal stretch that saw them play four of five games against top-25 opponents. Minnesota has lost three of those four contests, with a home match-up with Iowa waiting Sunday. - CH Coming up: Sunday at Iowa



12. Indiana (15-8, 5-7)

NET: 61 Indiana's struggles continued as they dropped their fourth consecutive contest, this time to in-state rival Purdue. Hoosier fans haven't seen a win in a while, but they did get to see the long awaited return of Bobby Knight, who finally stepped foot in Assembly Hall since being fired as Indiana's head coach. -CH Coming up: Thursday vs. Iowa; Sunday at Michigan



13. Northwestern (6-16, 1-11)

NET: 147 Northwestern nearly pulled off a huge road upset against Rutgers, but fell just short for their seventh consecutive loss. - CH Coming up: Wednesday vs. Michigan; Saturday at Penn State



14. Nebraska (7-16, 2-10)