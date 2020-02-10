The Hoosier Daily: February 10
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tegray Scales' performance in XFL debut
Tweets of the Day
#iufb in XFL this weekend:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) February 10, 2020
🏈 Tegray Scales @Tegray_Scales8, (@XFLRenegades): 7 tackles (6 solo, 3 for a loss), 1 sack
🏈 Simmie Cobbs @simmie104, (@XFLDefenders): 1 rec, 14 yds
🏈 Bobby Richardson (@XFLVipers): 4 tackles
Final in Lincoln as #iuwbb hangs on for the road win!— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 9, 2020
Penn - 14 points
Wise + Patberg - 10 points
Berger - 15 rebounds, 9 points pic.twitter.com/1L4J5ZK6Xs
2021 Fort Wayne QB Duce Taylor earning high praise at the Best of the Midwest Camp in Indianapolis today https://t.co/dzT1h1Bfom— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) February 10, 2020
Headlines
----
