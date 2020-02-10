News More News
The Hoosier Daily: February 10

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Former Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales makes a tackle in the Dallas Renegades' debut game for the XFL on Sunday. (USA Today Images)
Seen on TheHoosier

IUWBB wins at Nebraska

Tegray Scales' performance in XFL debut

CrimsonCast, Ep. 659: The Nadir of 2020

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

The General comes home -- Indiana Daily Student

Blowout to nailbiter: second-half shooting nearly costs IU women’s basketball -- Indiana Daily Student

A win is a win, but IUWBB has a lot of work to do before March -- The Hoosier Network

No. 18 IU survives Nebraska -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU TAKE-AWAYS: PURDUE 74, INDIANA 62 -- Hoosier Sports Report

Doyel: Bob Knight returns to Assembly Hall to tears, cheers as years of anger fade away -- Indianapolis Star

