In a very important game against a blood rival, with a near-capacity crowd in Assembly Hall hyped up by the surprise return of a legendary figure in program history, IU basketball came out and played a completely underwhelming 40 minutes of basketball, losing by double-digits at home to Purdue. Scott and DoctorGC evaluate the return of Bob Knight, the problems that led to another loss, and the concerning aspects of the team's performance over the past few weeks.