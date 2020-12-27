TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 27th

The Hoosier Daily: December 27th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Postgame Reaction: Brian Evans and Todd Leary join ISB
Hoosiers fall 69-60 at Illinois, failing to slow down Ayo Dosunmu
WATCH: Archie Miller, players react to 69-60 loss to Illinois
Tweets of the Day
Another game. Another career high.— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 26, 2020
23 points for @unkle44artty. pic.twitter.com/YvaBH6QEBH
👏👏👏 @VicOladipo is 5-for-5 from behind the arc pic.twitter.com/xPP6pWIr4N— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 27, 2020
The Countdown is on! We are officially 1️⃣ week away from our favorite day of the new year! #2021OutbackBowl #CollegeFootball #Footballinparadise #35years #RayJayStadium pic.twitter.com/LZ8fZcLrFc— Outback Bowl (@outbackbowl) December 26, 2020
Andrean sophomore holds an offer from Indiana #iufb https://t.co/grWLNEiGV6— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) December 27, 2020
We have signed LB Tegray Scales to the 53-man roster, elevated K Matthew Wright to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad and waived OL Derwin Gray. @BordasLaw https://t.co/vMgnqdGVUk— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 26, 2020
BIG 3, TB. #WizMagic | @nolimittb31 pic.twitter.com/VY7JBHtCo3— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 27, 2020
Headlines
Good enough to win games like Illinois, IU basketball still flawed enough to find ways to lose them-- Indy Star
HOOSIERS FALL 69-60 AT NO. 18 ILLINOIS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Three Things: Illinois 69, Indiana 60-- Crimson Quarry
OPINION: The Big Ten is extremely tough, and IU men’s basketball is extremely OK-- Indiana Daily Student
Postgame Notes: Indiana at Illinois-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
