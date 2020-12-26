Postgame Reaction: Brian Evans and Todd Leary join ISB
Former IU players Todd Leary and Brian Evans join Jim Coyle and Indiana Sports Beat to breakdown the 69-60 Indiana loss to Illinois.
You can also watch the full replay here.
