The Hoosier Daily: December 27
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Hoosier Pros: Romeo Langford, week 16 of the NFL
Sign up for TheHoosier.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card
Tweets of the Day
One week » @TaxSlayerBowl. pic.twitter.com/PeVN5KPQUe— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 27, 2019
Former Indiana receiver Taysir Mack catches the game-winning touchdown to win the Quick Lane Bowl. #iufb https://t.co/5rTDsY52CU— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 27, 2019
Indiana OL commits Randy Holtz and Luke Wiginton voted top-15 in the Fort Wayne area by coaches. #iufb https://t.co/aGQ5y9xfw2— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 26, 2019
Headlines
IU Gets Physical in Its Gator Bowl Preparations -- IU Athletics
‘They don’t have to score to play well’: Archie Miller focuses on assists and defense with a finally healthy Indiana backcourt -- Inside The Hall
Freshman D-lineman took unique path to IU -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
Breaking Down Indiana's Guard Play -- Hoosier Maven
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.