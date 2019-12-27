News More News
other sports

The Hoosier Daily: December 27

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU Gets Physical in Its Gator Bowl Preparations -- IU Athletics

‘They don’t have to score to play well’: Archie Miller focuses on assists and defense with a finally healthy Indiana backcourt -- Inside The Hall

Freshman D-lineman took unique path to IU -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Breaking Down Indiana's Guard Play -- Hoosier Maven

----

