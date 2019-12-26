The headlines regarding for Hoosier in the professional ranks fo their respective sports were dominated by Romeo Langford, as the current Boston Celtic entered Boston's game against the Dallas Mavericks for a little more than five minutes before adding major contributions in his next three games, including a game on Christmas Day. This is how all former Hoosiers performed over the last week.

Boston Celtics guard and former Indiana star Romeo Langford is finding time on the floor for the Celtics. (USA Today Images)

Romeo Langford

As noted above, an opportunity for Langford has finally opened itself up to the Boston Celtics rookie, as he hit the court for a handful of minutes on Dec. 18. In the three games following, he played 17, 23 and 20 minutes, with his game on Dec. 22 against the Charlotte Hornets being his peak performance. He hit two threes and a two to total eight points and brought down four rebounds. On Christmas Day, he played 20 minutes against the Toronto Raptors and went 1-of-4 from the floor (0-of-3 from three) with two rebounds and a steal.

Juwan Morgan excels in G League Winter Showcase

Former Hoosier Juwan Morgan played in the four-day NBA G League MGM Resorts Winter Showcase on Dec. 19-22 for the Salt Lake City Stars, shortly after signing his contract with the Utah Jazz. He posted a massive performance in the Stars' first game on Dec. 20 – 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. He then was a key contributor in the championship win on Dec. 22 as well – 18 points, 12 rebounds, three assists.

Other NBA performances

Toronto Raptor OG Anunoby also played on Christmas, against Romeo Langford and the Boston Celtics. He totaled five points, a rebound and two blocks. He had much more statistically productive games against the Pacers and the Washington Wizards, scoring 33 points between the two games. He's averaging 11.3 points per game in 2019-20 so far. Minnesota Timberwolf Noah Vonleh had his best game of the month against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 20, when he scored nine points and brought down seven rebounds. He's averaging 3.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in December. Charlotte Hornet Cody Zeller continues to be a key role player for the Hornets off the bench, and he's seen his minutes rise to as many as 31 in December. This week, though, he played 23 minutes against Utah and 17 against Boston, bringing down a total of nine rebounds and adding 19 points between the two games. It's been tough for Sacramento King Yogi Ferrell to find more than 20 minutes in each game of this season, but in Indianapolis on Dec. 20, he played 22 minutes, totaling seven points, two rebounds, two assists and a block. He's averaging 16.6 minutes per game in December. Washington Wizard Thomas Bryant is still dealing a foot injury that has kept him out since the beginning fo the month. Nick Zeisloft and his uncanny No. 92 scored 20 points, thanks in part to going 6-of-8 from three, for the Santa Cruz Warriors – the Golden State Warriors G League affiliate – on Dec. 20.

Hoosiers in the NFL on week 16

Perhaps the most standout moment of the weekend in the NFL for former Hoosiers was when Washington Redskins guard Wes Martin recovered a Case Keenum fumble in the endzone for was considered a touchdown at the time. He spiked the ball in celebration, but the call went under review and the touchdown was given to Keenum. The score tied the game with the New York Giants, but the Giants eventually won in overtime.