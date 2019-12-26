News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-26 08:07:22 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 26

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Sign up for TheHoosier.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Which freshmen will be available for the Gator Bowl?

CrimsonCast, Ep. 650: A Holiday Hodgepodge

Sign up for TheHoosier.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU defense looks to ‘be the reason why,’ take the fight to Tennessee in Gator Bowl -- Indianapolis Star

IU basketball stock watch: 2019 class pulling its weight, but 3-point shooting still ugh -- Indianapolis Star

Ramsey Looking Forward to One Last Ride With DeBoer -- Hoosier Maven

POTB 307: Recapping IU’s win over Notre Dame, looking ahead to Arkansas -- Inside The Hall

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}