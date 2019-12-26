The Hoosier Daily: December 26
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Which freshmen will be available for the Gator Bowl?
CrimsonCast, Ep. 650: A Holiday Hodgepodge
Tweets of the Day
❄️🎄🕎 Happy holidays from the #IUBB family. pic.twitter.com/mOLnrKDmBX— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 24, 2019
Indiana received 45 votes in this week's AP Men's Top 25 basketball poll #iubb— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) December 24, 2019
#iubb on #Christmas:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) December 25, 2019
🎄 OG Anunoby @OAnunoby (#WeTheNorth): 5 pts, 1 reb, 2 blks
🎄 Romeo Langford @yeahyeah22 (#Celtics): 2 pts, 2 rebs, 1 stl
Hoosier One...locked and loaded for Jacksonville and the @taxslayerbowl! #BeatTennessee #iufb pic.twitter.com/RJHjdmFNUH— Indiana Equipment (@IUFBEquipment) December 24, 2019
Former Buffalo @DElliottXLV on him and his Indiana Hoosiers preparation for the Gator Bowl. https://t.co/SxhItPfeK6 pic.twitter.com/aPRY7e3zB1— Buffalo Football (@GCBuffsFootball) December 25, 2019
This IU Athletics holiday card featuring the newly built Assembly Hall would have been a fun arrival in my mailbox if you ask me. #iubb @IUHoosiers @IndianaMBB #SeasonsGreetings pic.twitter.com/ozkISRcmTV— IU Artifacts (@IUArtifacts) December 24, 2019
Headlines
IU defense looks to ‘be the reason why,’ take the fight to Tennessee in Gator Bowl -- Indianapolis Star
IU basketball stock watch: 2019 class pulling its weight, but 3-point shooting still ugh -- Indianapolis Star
Ramsey Looking Forward to One Last Ride With DeBoer -- Hoosier Maven
POTB 307: Recapping IU’s win over Notre Dame, looking ahead to Arkansas -- Inside The Hall
