We start off holiday week by talking about Homefield's relaunch of the IU Oval logo, which naturally blends into a discussion of IU football's preparations for the Gator Bowl, the official departure of Kalen DeBoer, and the weather in north Florida.

Switching gears, we talk about IU basketball's too-close-for-comfort win over Notre Dame and take some stock of the season so far. We discuss the problems with consistency that continue to plague the team, and the puzzles that many of the individual pieces are on a night-by-night basis. We also talk a bit about the upcoming Big Ten season, what to expect, and why there may not be a huge improvement over last year in terms of overall record.