News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 06:51:57 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 23

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Sign up for TheHoosier.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Notre Dame

Khristian Lander vs. Caleb Love

Center Grove 2021 DL receives offer from Indiana

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

No. 12 Indiana women fall to No. 10 UCLA -- Hoosier Sports Report

No. 12 IU women’s basketball struggles in first home loss against No. 10 UCLA -- Indiana Daily Student

Langford's Comfort Level Rising After Productive Weekend --- NBA.com

As healthy as its been all season, IU's backcourt continues search for consistency -- Indianapolis Star



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}