The Hoosier Daily: December 23
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Notre Dame
Khristian Lander vs. Caleb Love
Tweets of the Day
First #NBA career three for @yeahyeah22 👏 pic.twitter.com/XqRESwgh4C— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 22, 2019
TOUCHDOWN for Cody Latimer (#GiantsPride) on a 10-yard reception! It’s @CodyLatimer14's 2nd TD of the season and the 6th of his career.— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) December 22, 2019
It's the 17th #iufb touchdown of the #NFL100 season.
Touchdown, @casekeenum! #HTTR— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2019
We're all tied up 35-35 in #NYGvsWAS.
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/csMF3GLW6Z pic.twitter.com/S8pVeKNnD6
Former #iufb Hoosiers in the #DawgPound my Browns lost but Rob McCray #52 was active and at least we lost to the #OLDBrowns and @Cofranci pic.twitter.com/srgtwnFNMw— Mike Pechac (@coachpechac) December 22, 2019
Archie Miller talked before the season about not having a go-to guy on offense.— Matt Cohen (@Matt_Cohen_) December 22, 2019
That’s panned out. #iubb has had six different players lead the team in scoring over 12 games:
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Al Durham
Justin Smith
Joey Brunk
Devonte Green
Armaan Franklin
Headlines
No. 12 Indiana women fall to No. 10 UCLA -- Hoosier Sports Report
No. 12 IU women’s basketball struggles in first home loss against No. 10 UCLA -- Indiana Daily Student
Langford's Comfort Level Rising After Productive Weekend --- NBA.com
As healthy as its been all season, IU's backcourt continues search for consistency -- Indianapolis Star