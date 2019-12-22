TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman sat down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss Indiana's win over Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic on Saturday in Indianapolis. The trio discussed Armaan Franklin's big day, how Joey Brunk played as many minutes as he's seen this season, whether Trayce Jackson-Davis is one of the best college basketball players of the year, how Indiana can reshape its identity according to its opponent and how spacing the floor will be crucial if the backcourt can play more consistently.