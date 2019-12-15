The Hoosier Daily: December 15
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Ten things to know about Tennessee
WATCH: Players discuss first bowl practices
IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Nebraska
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Archie Miller & Tom Ostrom in the house at Southport watching 2021 6-6 guard Pierce Thomas (Brownsburg)— Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) December 14, 2019
Thomas was IHSAA state high jump champ as soph last year. Butler offer. Lots of high major, mid majors interest.
HH 29-28, 1:09 2Q
Thomas with 11 pts, 2 asst so far. pic.twitter.com/bpiZMA802Q
#IUFB Top Moments— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) December 15, 2019
A) @JamarJohnson568 + Allen Stallings
@ Nebraska
⬆️ OR ⬇️
B) @DElliottXLV + @Jones_Reakwon
vs. Rutgers
Xavier Trueblood, a Bloomington North running back, has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/3d3RmQqZGp— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 14, 2019
Headlines
IU football notebook: Tom Allen takes break from bowl prep for some intramural flag football -- Indianapolis Star
Next Generation: It's a Family Affair for Indiana's Trey Galloway -- Hoosier Maven
Better Defense Remains A Hoosier Priority -- IU Athletics
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.