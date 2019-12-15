News More News
The Hoosier Daily: December 15

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Ten things to know about Tennessee

WATCH: Players discuss first bowl practices

IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Nebraska

Practice Notes: December 14

Checking in from the FORUM Tip-Off Classic

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football notebook: Tom Allen takes break from bowl prep for some intramural flag football -- Indianapolis Star

Next Generation: It's a Family Affair for Indiana's Trey Galloway -- Hoosier Maven

Better Defense Remains A Hoosier Priority -- IU Athletics

{{ article.author_name }}