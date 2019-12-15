Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Videos

Tweets of the Day

Archie Miller & Tom Ostrom in the house at Southport watching 2021 6-6 guard Pierce Thomas (Brownsburg)



Thomas was IHSAA state high jump champ as soph last year. Butler offer. Lots of high major, mid majors interest.



HH 29-28, 1:09 2Q

Thomas with 11 pts, 2 asst so far. pic.twitter.com/bpiZMA802Q — Nick Baumgart (@Nick_Baumgart) December 14, 2019

Xavier Trueblood, a Bloomington North running back, has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Indiana. #iufb https://t.co/3d3RmQqZGp — Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 14, 2019

Headlines