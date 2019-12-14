IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Nebraska
TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman sits down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss Indiana's overtime win against Nebraska on Friday night. The trio talk about Indiana's vulnerabilities on both sides of the floor and how those vulnerabilities put the Hoosiers in tough spots against the Cornhuskers.
