Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Think Indiana wants four-star defensive end Jason Harris? Four coaches travel to Arizona to visit him. #iufb https://t.co/BcmBVYGW5u

Gator Bowl CEO expects a sellout for Vols-Indiana. Says early ticket sales have been ‘unbelievable.’ READ 🔒: https://t.co/XxxOn8sYOE

#iubb opens as a 17-point favorite vs. Nebraska, o/u 149.5. Pomeroy puts it at 16 & gives the Hoosiers a 93% chance of victory.

Why Gator Bowl CEO expects a sellout for Indiana football vs. Tennessee -- Indianapolis Star

Podcast: Gritting out a win in the Garden -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU men’s basketball is back to full health at the perfect time -- Indiana Daily Student

Trayce Jackson-Davis is already becoming a leader, no matter what position he’s playing -- Indiana Daily Student

Some Hoosiers Excited to Show SEC Teams What They Missed -- The Daily Hoosier