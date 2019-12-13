The Hoosier Daily: December 13
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Think Indiana wants four-star defensive end Jason Harris? Four coaches travel to Arizona to visit him. #iufb https://t.co/BcmBVYGW5u— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 13, 2019
Gator Bowl CEO expects a sellout for Vols-Indiana. Says early ticket sales have been ‘unbelievable.’— Blake Toppmeyer (@btoppmeyer) December 12, 2019
READ 🔒:https://t.co/XxxOn8sYOE
#iubb opens as a 17-point favorite vs. Nebraska, o/u 149.5. Pomeroy puts it at 16 & gives the Hoosiers a 93% chance of victory.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) December 12, 2019
Headlines
Why Gator Bowl CEO expects a sellout for Indiana football vs. Tennessee -- Indianapolis Star
Podcast: Gritting out a win in the Garden -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU men’s basketball is back to full health at the perfect time -- Indiana Daily Student
Trayce Jackson-Davis is already becoming a leader, no matter what position he’s playing -- Indiana Daily Student
Some Hoosiers Excited to Show SEC Teams What They Missed -- The Daily Hoosier
