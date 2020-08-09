 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 9th
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-09 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports

The Hoosier Daily: August 9th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Tom Allen sees 2020 schedule as a 'tremendous opportunity'

Roundtable: The battle for Hunter Sallis; league's off to slow starts; more

Battle of the Brands: Live Thread

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IF SEASON GOES FORWARD, IU DEFENSE PRIMED TO TAKE NEXT STEP-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU INCURS NEARLY $318K IN PANDEMIC-RELATED COSTS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Big Ten puts padded practices on hold-- Crimson Quarry

Tom Allen discusses IU football’s return to practice, challenges this season-- Indiana Daily Student

----

{{ article.author_name }}