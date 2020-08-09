TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 9th

The Hoosier Daily: August 9th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tom Allen sees 2020 schedule as a 'tremendous opportunity'
Roundtable: The battle for Hunter Sallis; league's off to slow starts; more
Tweets of the Day
What a performance. Indiana Elite takes this one 100-74. Logan Duncomb finished with 27 points while Trey Kaufman added 22 for IE. Indy Heat was led by Blake Wesley with 17 points. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 8, 2020
Impressive performances from Will Lovings-Watts (22 pts) and Evan Mahaffey (14 pts) for Indiana Elite in a 78-70 OT win. Lovings-Watts showed off an improved jumper multiple times and Mahaffey was terrific on the glass and with his passing. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 8, 2020
Delivering the energy. 🔋😄@Ziemba42 | #IUFB pic.twitter.com/i647c6Qpb9— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 8, 2020
Big Ten will not proceed to padded practices, instead remain w/helmets only. Big Ten: "We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all"— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 8, 2020
Leaders of men. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/AnWVN8M0In— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 8, 2020
Headlines
