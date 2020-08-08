The first time Tom Allen saw the Indiana 2020 football schedule was Wednesday when it was released and his first thought was what a “tremendous opportunity.” “It was my first reaction from my heart and gut,” Allen told the media Thursday during a zoom meeting following the first day of fall camp. The schedule kicks off Sept. 4 at No. 8 Wisconsin and features 10th ranked Penn State a week later and dates with No. 2 Ohio State, 18th ranked Minnesota and 14th ranked Michigan. The games at Ohio State and Minnesota are both on the road, and is a tough test for a team looking to improve on last year’s 8-5 campaign but has been hampered by voluntary workouts shut down and a late start on the 2020 season due to Covid-19.

Allen said the schedule would be challenging under normal circumstances, but the ongoing global pandemic has complicated things. “We are all in the same boat, dealing with same virus, amount of time off, every school has had different issues with it, but we all have dealt with the unknowns. Bottom line is when we went to a conference only schedule, I didn’t know the order or who would be tenth game if we had one until yesterday. There were a lot of different talks and discussions. Now that you know what it is, there’s no question and look at each schedule, there is a window of opportunity and a window of time in everybody’s schedule where it’s going to be challenging," Allen said. "There are a lot of really good teams on both sides. The East has had a history of really good teams and the West has got some really good football teams. Mix those two together, it makes for a challenging situation." The head coach said that it is full speed ahead to make sure the Hoosiers are physically prepared for a condensed schedule, especially after no spring practice. “It is a big challenge, and to be honest, a frustration," Allen added. "I’m a super organized guy who loves routines, and it’s hard to get into rhythm. Once we got in a good rhythm, it got stopped. At the same time, it was a positive as it forced our guys to individually be accountable for themselves. “Now that we are together, we will maximize every minute and control what we can control, The focus is completely on getting kids safe, mentally ready and physically ready to play this season. Good lord willing that will continue.”