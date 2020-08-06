TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 6th

The Hoosier Daily: August 6th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Big Ten outlines 2020 conference-only football schedule
Indiana adds Minnesota to 2020 conference-only schedule
IU's Tom Allen Discusses Updated Schedule
Tough start highlights 2020 Indiana schedule
Al Durham ready for last ride as final chapter of career remains unwritten
Tweets of the Day
“Thomas Bryant is playing like the best big man in this game... running the floor, shooting threes and blocking shots. Doing it all.”— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 5, 2020
Announcer had that to say about TB in a game with both Joel Embiid and Al Horford. Former #iubb big man is very effective when healthy.
Preparing our student-athletes for the longterm. This is a game changer!! https://t.co/1C6aMqZlud pic.twitter.com/vesFSjSLLJ— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) August 5, 2020
"I see it as a great opportunity."— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) August 5, 2020
- @IndianaFootball head @CoachAllenIU weighed in on the new 2020 schedule and some of the challenges it presents: pic.twitter.com/EOt6iDT8NS
⚪️🔴 2020 #IUFB Schedule ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/xSB4S84JcT— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 5, 2020
🚨 NEW #MM365 POD 🚨@TerrapinHoops' Mark Turgeon joins @TheAndyKatz on the latest episode of the March Madness 365 podcast!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) August 4, 2020
0:07 - Andy Intro
4:00 - @TrayceJackson 🎙
10:05 - #KatzRankz
13:29 - @CoachTurgeon 🎙
31:22 - 'Dream Player' Reflectionhttps://t.co/zpcSxPxl97
Headlines
BIG TEN ANNOUNCES FOOTBALL SCHEDULES, IU STILL OPENS VS. WISCONSIN-- Hoosier Sports Report
TAKING A LOOK AT IU FOOTBALL’S REVISED 2020 SCHEDULE-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU PARTNERS WITH SPORTS TECH COMPANY ON NIL TOOLS-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU preparing athletes for name, image, likeness rule changes-- Crimson Quarry
IU football resumes voluntary workouts, IU Athletics reports 33 positive coronavirus tests-- Indiana Daily Student
Big Ten Conference announces revised 2020 football schedule-- Indiana Daily Student
----
