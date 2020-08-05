Indiana, who had just nine games following the cancellation of its three non-conference opponents, saw Minnesota as the 10th opponent added to its schedule, which will take place in week six (Oct 10) at Minnesota.

The Big Ten announced its formal scheduling plans for the 2020 football season on Wednesday and that included the full release of the 10-game conference-only schedule.

The Hoosiers have played the Golden Gophers just twice (2013, 2018) since 2010 and just once in the past five seasons. In that 2018 matchup, Minnesota came away with a 38-31 victory.

Just three current Hoosiers on the offensive end who played significant roles will be on the roster this year when the two teams meet. Stevie Scott was a freshman on the 2018 roster and carried the ball 18 times for 96 yards and one touchdown. As for the wideouts, Ty Fryfogle finished with two catches for 41 yards and a touchdown and Whop Philyor added one catch for 14 yards.

The two main playmakers for Minnesota in the 2018 matchup were QB Tanner Morgan and wideout Rashod Bateman. Morgan threw for 302 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Bateman, the star wide receiver, had four catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. On Tuesday, however, Bateman announced he would be opting out of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Indiana is coming off of its best season in over two decades, finishing with an 8-5 record and a TaxSlayer Gator Bowl loss to Tennessee.

For Minnesota, it ended the season with a New Year's Day bowl victory over Auburn to go 11-2. and finish ranked No. 10 in the country.

Overall, Minnesota leads the series 39-26. Indiana's last win in the series came in 2007.

Below is the full updated schedule for Indiana in 2020.