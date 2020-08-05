TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 5th

The Hoosier Daily: August 5th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Mike DeCourcy: "It's amazing how gifted this league is going to be"
2022 Indiana QB Tayven Jackson continues talking to Hoosiers
Tweets of the Day
Extremely blessed and thankful to have received an offer from Indiana University. Special thanks to @CoachWrightIU and the rest of @IndianaFootball! pic.twitter.com/2h32Q5BtX4— Jeffrey Simmons (@jeffreysimmons_) August 4, 2020
A look at some summer highlights from 4⭐️ forward Alex Karaban, a key #iubb target in the 2022 class. https://t.co/FJGlAjv6ZP— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 4, 2020
"Getting that experience...I really expect big things from us (this year)"— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 4, 2020
More from #iubb sophomore big Trayce Jackson-Davis below ⬇️ https://t.co/qLl1j8w8Pw
Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) talks all things Big Ten basketball and how this will be the best season in the conference yet. #iubb #B1G— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) August 4, 2020
"It's really amazing how gifted this league is going to be."https://t.co/1zTC51FDs7
📸🎥 Pose. pic.twitter.com/TjgQ8qa0n0— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 5, 2020
She didn't expect her Facebook post to go viral. But it did. And that'll help get her message across: #COVID is real, so act accordingly. #iufb https://t.co/ZKcqSCH7dM— Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) August 4, 2020
Headlines
IU freshman Brady Feeney still struggling after COVID-19 diagnosis-- Crimson Quarry
Men’s Tennis Q&A: Andrew Redding-- IU Athletics
#MLSisBack Update – MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage Quarterfinals-- IU Athletics
