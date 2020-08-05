 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 5th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-05 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: August 5th

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Mike DeCourcy: "It's amazing how gifted this league is going to be"

2022 Indiana QB Tayven Jackson continues talking to Hoosiers

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU freshman Brady Feeney still struggling after COVID-19 diagnosis-- Crimson Quarry

Men’s Tennis Q&A: Andrew Redding-- IU Athletics

#MLSisBack Update – MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage Quarterfinals-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Rafael Nadal withdraws from US Open due to COVID-19 concerns-- Yahoo Sports

Former MSU gymnastics coach sentenced to 3 months for role in Larry Nassar scandal-- Yahoo Sports

Jaguars activate QB Gardner Minshew from COVID-19 reserve list; 10 Jags players remain on list-- Yahoo Sports

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}