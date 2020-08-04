With his older brother a member of the Indiana University men’s basketball team, quarterback Tayven Jackson is already quite familiar with the Hoosiers.

The Center Grove High School (IN) junior quarterback was actually offered by Indiana head coach Tom Allen on the same day his brother, and star forward, Trayce Jackson-Davis announced he was coming back to Bloomington.

Jackson recently told TheHoosier.com that the Hoosiers and he continue to build a strong relationship, noting he speaks with the Indiana coaches regularly.

“I contact (quarterbacks) Coach (Nick) Sheridan one time every two weeks just to talk about life and what’s going on in the world today but I hear from a lot of (IU) coaches," Jackson said. "Some coaches like to pick out different things. For example, coaches like how I’m a mobile quarterback. They like how I play multiple sports and how I can throw the ball."