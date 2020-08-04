TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 4th

The Hoosier Daily: August 4th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Florida DE Deonte Anderson looks to be part of something special at IU
Monday Mailbag: Big Ten outlook, Isaac McKneely, IU's next commit
Tweets of the Day
🎉 Celebrating a few big #iubb birthdays this week! pic.twitter.com/FOKdE5uJjt— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 3, 2020
The Big Ten is going to be as strong this year as it's been in a while, and IU is part of the reason why (though certainly still looking up at a few). Insider on a league that, post-NBA decisions, looks stacked: https://t.co/MLGSnT2DOl via @indystar #iubb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) August 3, 2020
Yeah he is...💯🤝 @khristianlander https://t.co/Pv5KckdA6Z— TJD (@TrayceJackson) August 3, 2020
🔴 Indiana Memorable Moments ⚪️— Barstool IU (@IUBarstool) August 3, 2020
March 28, 1992 • Damon Bailey and Indiana run past UCLA in the Regional Final with ease, winning 106-79 #IUBB pic.twitter.com/246CFKv3XQ
#LEO ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/1u43rlHWHC— AB. (@aubreyburks14) August 3, 2020
Despite the precautions, an #iufb freshman is struggling with #COVID-19. https://t.co/go4MuWs0Be— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) August 3, 2020
Headlines
HOOSIER FRONTCOURT TAKING THE LEAD-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU FRESHMAN BRADY FEENEY TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID, STILL DEALING WITH SYMPTOMS, ACCORDING TO MOTHER-- Hoosier Sports Report
Mark Wahlberg is now handing out IU football scholarships-- Crimson Quarry
IU’s New Tight End Set To Prove He’s the Right Fit-- IU Athletics
DIPRIMIO: Looking Good -- IU Basketball Set To Deliver ‘Fun’ Season-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Cardinals dealing with 13 positive coronavirus tests, including 7 from players-- Yahoo Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.: NFL season shouldn't happen, team owners 'don't see us as human'-- Yahoo Sports
Broncos' Ja'Wuan James is latest NFL player to opt out, passing on $10M salary this year-- Yahoo Sports
