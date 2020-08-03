2021 prospect Deonte Anderson is looking to make an immediate impact wherever he signs and help that program do something special. And, the senior defensive end from Fort Meade High Schol (Fla.) says that includes the Indiana Hoosiers. While Anderson holds numerous offers, his recruitment remains very open and is hoping to be able to visit some of the programs on his list at some point before he commits. “Everyone is on the same playing field right now. Hopefully, after the COVID-19 pandemic dies down, I can visit Indiana,” he told TheHoosier.com. Anderson holds an offer from Indiana along with the likes of Arizona State, Cincinnati, Boston College, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia among others.

Indiana is already one program that stands out without visiting, liking what he's seen and heard from the coaching staff. “I think IU has a good thing going with their program and could do big things in the Big Ten," Anderson said. "It would be special to be a part of that. It would mean that I am a part of something special that can lead me to do better things and be a better player. “I like the fact that they have a former player from Polk County in T.J. Simmons. The coaches at IU like my length and the way I get off the ball." Anderson, who is an SI All-American candidate, admitted the success Indiana has had in making Florida a priority and signing players from the Sunshine State is something he is quite aware of. “It impacts my decision a lot, being it’s so far from home," Anderson said. "Everyone is ranked even right now." The Florida native noted he is looking to make a decision following his senior season. As a junior, Anderson finished with 45 tackles, 12 sacks and two tackles for loss. He is ranked the No. 39 defensive end in the 2021 class.