TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 3rd

The Hoosier Daily: August 3rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
Sisters with #IUVB records!@baylilebo digs in a season (525)@taylebo13 career aces rally scoring era (130)#NationalSistersDay pic.twitter.com/bk633K9Nu9— Indiana Volleyball (@IndianaVB) August 2, 2020
OG Anunoby got his #NBA restart going last night. Finished with 23 points (8-9 FGs), 4 rebounds and 2 steals. Also had a lot of the defensive responsibility guarding LeBron James. #iubb— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 2, 2020
Raptors beat the Lakers 107-92. Could be one of the breakout stars over the next month.
Significant Big Ten news over the last few days... Illinois returns Ayo Dosunmu, then Kofi Cockburn and now Luka Garza coming back to Iowa. Big Ten is loaded once again next year. https://t.co/0nGQ7Ql6hQ— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 2, 2020
Logan Duncomb & Tre Kaufman enjoyed a fun weekend #iubb https://t.co/rz57OuKAbV— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) August 2, 2020
A season-high 30 points and 13 boards for @nolimittb31 today in Orlando. 🎥 #WizNets | #RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/yiExSVs9GD— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) August 2, 2020
Headlines
EX-HOOSIER BARAGAR GETTING FIRST TASTE OF MAJORS WITH GIANTS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Tom Allen is having a great weekend-- Crimson Quarry
IU Women’s Soccer Rocks the Classroom-- IU Athletics
Brooke Westbeld Named Scholar-Athlete of the Month-- IU Athletics
High School Swimming: Hamblin, Boone Thrived on Motivation-- IU Athletics
Other Global Headlines
Late birdies push Justin Thomas past Brooks Koepka to win WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational-- Yahoo Sports
Report: NFL teams worried players will take advantage of opt out policy, Devin McCourty says that's a 'joke'-- Yahoo Sports
Jaguars place Gardner Minshew on COVID-19 reserve list-- Yahoo Sports
