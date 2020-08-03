 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 3rd
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-03 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: August 3rd

Jimmy Sutton • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Ohio 2022 standout Derrick Shepard talks IU offer

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

EX-HOOSIER BARAGAR GETTING FIRST TASTE OF MAJORS WITH GIANTS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Tom Allen is having a great weekend-- Crimson Quarry

IU Women’s Soccer Rocks the Classroom-- IU Athletics

Brooke Westbeld Named Scholar-Athlete of the Month-- IU Athletics

High School Swimming: Hamblin, Boone Thrived on Motivation-- IU Athletics

Other Global Headlines

Late birdies push Justin Thomas past Brooks Koepka to win WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational-- Yahoo Sports

Report: NFL teams worried players will take advantage of opt out policy, Devin McCourty says that's a 'joke'-- Yahoo Sports

Jaguars place Gardner Minshew on COVID-19 reserve list-- Yahoo Sports

----

