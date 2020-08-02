The Indiana Hoosiers took a push to beef up its defensive line in 2022 by offering Derrick Shepard, who stands 6-foot-3, weighs 315 and plays for Archbishop Alter High School out of Dayton (OH).

After declaring his offer on Twitter, Shepard spoke with TheHoosier.com about the offer from the Hoosiers and what he is looking for in a college.

“Coach Peoples said I could play a major role in their defense and they want to use me to anchor down the middle," Shepard said. "As of right now, I am looking at all of my offers as a blessing to play at the next level. Personally, I really like the Big Ten because it is my type of football, which is smash mouth. I like playing against the run, and all Big Ten teams run the ball the majority of the time."