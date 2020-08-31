TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 31st

The Hoosier Daily: August 31st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
#iufb #Hoosiers Weekly Recruiting Roundup: August 30, 2020 https://t.co/xvEgscyR4w— Hoosier Huddle (@Hoosier_Huddle) August 30, 2020
What a GREAT day for #iufb commits as @jordynwms2021 and @JSales77 pick up huge wins on the big stage. Folks, the future of the Hoosiers is very bright.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) August 30, 2020
And Sales takes a guy from the 40 to past the 50 on this one. #iufbhttps://t.co/zUIaujEbm9— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 30, 2020
#iubb in #NBAPlayoffs Round 2 today:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) August 30, 2020
🏀 OG Anunoby @OAnunoby (#WeTheNorth LOST, trailing Series vs BOS 1-0): 12 pts (4-6 FG), 7 rebs, 2 blks
🏀 Romeo Langford @yeahyeah22 (#Celtics WON, lead Series vs TOR 1-0): 2 pts, 1 reb
What a summer, it has been! #Hoosiers. pic.twitter.com/zQtZu9Twoz— btown@l3alfam (@btownl3alfam1) August 30, 2020
50 years ago, IU swimming assembled the greatest team ever — in any sport-- Indy Star
'I wanted to play': IU women's soccer moves forward following postponed season-- Indiana Daily Student
----
