TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 31st

 The Hoosier Daily: August 31st
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-31 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: August 31st

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://bleacherreport.com
Scene on TheHoosier

IU commit Williams shines on national stage

WATCH: New 2022 offer Isaac McKneely summer highlights

Tweets of the Day

50 years ago, IU swimming assembled the greatest team ever — in any sport-- Indy Star

'I wanted to play': IU women's soccer moves forward following postponed season-- Indiana Daily Student

