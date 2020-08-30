Four-star shooting guard Isaac McKneely is a top prospect for Indiana in the class of 2022. The West Virginia native received an offer from IU last week after a relationship that had been brewing for months.

McKneely is one of the top shot makers in the 2022 class and his play was on full display this summer.

He is ranked No. 78 in the Rivals150 rankings. He holds offers from programs such as Illinois, Ohio State, West Virginia, Louisville, Maryland, Purdue and Xavier among others.

Below are the most recent highlights of his summer play.