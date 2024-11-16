Curt Cignetti signs contract extension to remain HC of IU through 2032

This comes just as stadium renovation talks have intensified and will go along with increases in funding to recruiting and the program overall. Indiana’s got its man and Cignetti is here to stay in Bloomington through 2032.

Cignetti will be 72 by the time his extension expires, certainly making it seem like he’ll retire as the head man of the Hoosiers.

The most striking part, though, of this extension, is the average annual compensation, set at 8 million dollars. This would make Cignetti the 16th highest payed coach if he made that this season.

Throughout the record-breaking 10-0 start, fans have clamored to keep Cignetti around for as long as possible and, with this extension, they’ve got their wish.

Here is the full press release directly from Indiana athletics:

“Since arriving on campus, Coach Cignetti has been the architect of one of college football’s greatest turnarounds and has shown the world that IU is also a football school,” said Indiana University President Pamela Whitten. “Coach Cignetti exemplifies IU's goal to win in all that we do. The success he has brought to Indiana football is shining a light on all that is amazing about Indiana University. We are excited that Coach Cignetti and his wonderful family will be a part of the Hoosier Nation for many years to come."

“I am beyond appreciative for the tremendous commitment, confidence, and support from President Pam Whitten and Athletic Director Scott Dolson. Manette and I love Bloomington and are grateful for how the IU community has embraced us,” said Cignetti. “I look forward to leading this outstanding program and doing my part to continue the momentum for Hoosier football."

“After first meeting Coach Cignetti, we were very confident that he was the perfect fit for what we were trying to build with our football program,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. “We were confident IU could become a winning program and we love what he’s building here. We love the student-athletes that he’s bringing here. We love how our fanbase has rallied around this team and made Memorial Stadium the place to be on Saturday afternoons. And now, we love the fact that he’s going to be doing all those things right here in Bloomington for a long, long time.”

In his first year in Bloomington, Cignetti has taken a program that won a total of three Big Ten games in the previous three seasons to a level of success that IU football has never enjoyed. The Hoosiers 10-0 start this fall is the best in school history, while the 10 wins represent the first 10-win season in the program’s history.

Indiana’s current No. 5 national ranking, meanwhile, is one spot shy of the school’s all-time best of No. 4 set in both 1945 and 1967. Cignetti has accomplished this with a team that has dominated opponents on both sides of the ball. IU ranks second nationally in scoring offense (43.9), seventh in scoring defense (13.8), 16thin total offense (453.2), and third in total defense (255.5).

Cignetti also has the Hoosiers ranked No. 5 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, making them well positioned to earn a spot in the inaugural 12-team national championship playoff that will be announced on Dec. 8.

Indiana is in the midst of its second bye week of the season and will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 23, when it travels to Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 2 Ohio State at noon.