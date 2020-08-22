TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 22nd

The Hoosier Daily: August 22nd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
That’s a wrap. Rally attracted about 30 fball people & 35 media members pic.twitter.com/0eDIeF9Wr4— Teddy Greenstein (@TeddyGreenstein) August 21, 2020
Another big time offer for IU, extending one to in-state 2022 wing CJ Gunn. #iubb https://t.co/bpMoi5XXIN— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 21, 2020
Indiana extends an offer to Isaac McKneely. One of the best shot makers in the class of 2022. #iubb https://t.co/6sLPBQB6mO— Alec Lasley (@allasley) August 20, 2020
Juwan Morgan is built for this 💪 pic.twitter.com/kOjSCyAn8d— NBA G League (@nbagleague) August 21, 2020
Hoosier Nation I want to thank you for letting me b part of ur family for 3yrs. The fans and IU athletics treated me w/great kindness. To players and staff my mofos, fam for life. To Archie who put me back in game and brought me to a special place. Love u. Go Hoosiers!!!!— Bruiser Flint (@bruflint14) August 21, 2020
I want to wish @bruflint14 all the best in his next move. I appreciated him joining me when he didn’t have to. Loyal to the core and one of the classiest guys, I have ever met. Thanks for everything! #Family— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) August 21, 2020
Coach Tom Allen confirmed his 2021 #iufb recruiting class is almost full. https://t.co/I7tnvD5Hyd— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) August 21, 2020
Headlines
ALLEN, IU FOOTBALL PLOT A PATH FORWARD-- Hoosier Sports Report
‘Sharpen your axe’: IU football to move forward despite absence of fall sports-- Indiana Daily Student
Soccer Season Shut Down, But Not Title Aspirations-- IU Athletics
Ball Named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250-- IU Athletics
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.