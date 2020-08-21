Indiana and Kentucky are two of the historically rich programs in all of college basketball and up until a few years ago, the two battled every season in the non-conference slate. However, the two programs have failed to come to an agreement on a new non-conference series since 2011.

Yes, there have been two additional matchups since (2012, 2016), but both were in the NCAA Tournament.

John Calipari wants neutral site games while IU and Archie Miller have kept the idea of a home-and-home series on the table. For Calipari, the way the final regular season matchup between the two programs ended has always rubbed him the wrong way, and that has led to the divide in why the series hasn't been renewed.

But, could there be a renewal on the horizon? Archie Miller addressed that topic on the Aaron Torres Podcast.

“I do,” Miller said. “Number one, it’s a great game, and it’s going to generate great fanfare, it’s going to generate great camaraderie with the schools, and television."

As the conversation has been on the minds of both fanbases for a while, it has also been ongoing in both coaches offices.

“Conversations fly through both offices at times,” Miller added. “Cal (John Calipari) and myself have never spoken directly about it. We’ve had intermediaries, especially our administrations continue to kind of bump around and talk about it.”