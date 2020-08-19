TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: August 19th

The Hoosier Daily: August 19th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
A couple scenarios for the 2020-21 @B1GMBBall schedule:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 18, 2020
1. Play it as scripted.
2. Go with a B1G-only slate.@TheAndyKatz explains how an extended 26-game B1G schedule could be executed.
Full video ➡️ https://t.co/IAd4E1Y4ut pic.twitter.com/psle4qz6yo
Big #iufb narrowing his list on Saturday https://t.co/E8ltB9SKQV— Hoosier Huddle (@Hoosier_Huddle) August 18, 2020
Smith is among a promising wave of young receivers for #iufb. https://t.co/zbGsTQeTQI— IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) August 18, 2020
Smith says that IU coach Grant Heard has compared him to a smaller DK Metcalf (Heard coached at Ole Miss, where Metcalf played). Interesting comparison. #iufb https://t.co/eayH8zPvVH— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 18, 2020
Yesterday, Juwan Morgan became the first undrafted rookie to start a playoff game. He finished with the highest +/- of anyone at +17.— Dylan Wallace (@Dwall_1) August 18, 2020
Many thought he couldn't make it to the NBA after leaving #iubb.
"He never bowed down to that. His hard work paid off."https://t.co/CevXiA3hJV
The @Pacers open their first-round NBA playoff series with the Heat today at 4 p.m. (Fox Sports Indiana, TNT). ICYMI, here's a look at the journey back to the playoffs for former #iubb standout @VicOladipo, who won't be on a minutes restrictionhttps://t.co/QHI45WFJTY— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) August 18, 2020
McMillan said Oladipo's vision was "really blurry" and there was no option for him to return to the game @Pacers— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) August 18, 2020
Headlines
Juwan Morgan is now starting NBA playoff games-- Crimson Quarry
5 questions to ask yourself if you’re a Big Ten parent planning to protest-- Crimson Quarry
IU volleyball even more motivated after postponement of fall sports-- Indiana Daily Student
IU unveils new Jerry F. Tardy Center soccer training complex-- Indiana Daily Student
DIPRIMIO: Versatile Durham ‘Doing What’s Needed’ and More Notes-- IU Athletics
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.