As for now, the college basketball season will go on as scheduled for most programs around the country. Despite the college football season being postponed for multiple conferences and programs in the fall, college basketball has yet to see much of an impact for the upcoming season.

The Pac-12 is the lone major conference to adjust its scheduling, as it said there would be no non-conference basketball games until 2021, meaning no Maui Invitational for Stanford, no CBS Sports Classic for UCLA and multiple other high-profile matchups for the conference.

While IU continues to march on to the start of the 2020-21 season, there are a lot of expectations coming with the current group in Bloomington. Losing De'Ron Davis, Devonte Green and Justin Smith this offseason will hurt, but the recruiting class Archie Miller brought in, with the group that is returning, means Indiana is looking at its best all-around group since Miller took over.

Now, it's time to breakdown the roster construct for the Hoosiers this upcoming season.