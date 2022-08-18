The Hoosier daily: August 18th
Tweets of the day, video of the day and headlines surrounding Indiana athletics.
Tweets of the day
Seen on TheHoosier.com
How Emery Simmons' family-first mindset has paved his own path for success
Receiving core looking solid as season opener approaches
Five-star F Bryson Tiller settling into new home, pondering visits
Coach Q&A: Chad Wilt discusses defensive progression, fall camp standouts
Coach Q&A: Tom Allen details defensive improvements in fall camp
2023 Recruiting Class Rankings
Cam Camper sets high standard due to unlikely path that led him to Indiana
Headlines
Kennedy Reardon and Sydney Keld Named Team Captains - IU Athletics
Indiana Opens Season at West Virginia - IU Athletics
14 Athletes Join Indiana Women’s Track and Field Program - IU Athletics
