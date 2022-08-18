The Hoosier daily: August 18th

Tweets of the day, video of the day and headlines surrounding Indiana athletics.

Indiana Sports Beat Radio is the only daily radio show focusing on IU, the B1G, Colts, Pacers, IHSAA and more. ISB Radio also adds topical guests each day. The players and playmakers. Coaches and anyone making it happen in the sports world. Dustin Schutte (@SchutteSports) from Outsider.com joins Jim Coyle (@jimcoyleISB) for each episode along with our regular scheduled weekly guests listed below.

ISB Radio Regular Weekly Line-up.

Monday: Voice of the Indiana Hoosiers Don Fischer, former IUBB player Charlie Miller, IU beat writer Dustin Dopirak Bloomington Herald-Times, Jim Reamer hoops recruiting.

Tuesday: USBWA Hall of Fame writer Mike DeCourcy The Sporting News, Chronic Hoosier.

Wednesday: Bob Kravitz the Athletic, Kyle Neddenriep Indy Star, USBWA Hall of Fame writer Rick Bozich WDRB.com.

Thursday: Voice of the Indianapolis Colts Matt Taylor, voice of the Indiana Pacers Chris Denari.

Friday: Alec Lasley theHoosier.com, Zac Osterman Indy Star, "Jeffrey The Greek," Mitchell Paige.

How To Listen

**You can watch the show on YouTube.com/c/IndianaSportsBeat.com or listen to any place you podcast. Also heard on WREF ESPN97.7 the Ref in Evansville, 89.1 WBRO in Marengo, WXVW 1450-Jeffersonville

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.