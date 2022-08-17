Receiving core looking solid as season opener approaches

First year wide receivers coach Adam Henry is beginning his first full camp a part of the Indiana coaching staff. However, with so many new faces in his receiving core, the newness of his role is easier than it may usually be. "It's getting better each and every day, there's a lot of work ahead of us. If we can just continue to take small steps to get what we need to accomplish, thus far, I'm pretty happy with what we are doing," Henry said at his Monday presser.

First year wide receivers coach Adam Henry has a talented group of wideouts at his disposal and is ready for week one. (IU Athletics)

A core that's expected to be led by DJ Matthews Jr., Cam Camper and Emery Simmons, one name that has gotten less attention is freshman Omar Cooper, a highly touted prospect. Cooper made waves on signing day when he relucted to sign with the rest of the class, causing some worry among Hoosier nation, but, he would eventually honor his commitment. However, he wouldn't get to campus until the summer, setting him back compared to the rest of the Indiana pass catchers.

"I got here, and he was a guy that was signed here. He has a good football IQ, as far as picking up the offense and doing what we're doing, I'm very pleased where he's at, at this point," Henry explained. One thing Henry may not have expected was being tasked with coaching the highest-rated QB commitment that Indiana has ever gotten in Donaven McCulley. Either way, Henry has taken it in stride. The physical tools of Donaven McCulley are undeniable, Henry explained. But, it's the more practical parts of the game the sophomore has to adjust to. "You learn, you know, you're not just dropping back. You're running," Henry emphasized. "The thing is, as a receiver, you have to run, and then run some more... when you're tired, you have to run, and run some more. "It's the little things in getting open, you can't always use your body because your bigger than everyone, at teams you have to beat them with your feet instead of your body."

Fortunately for McCulley, this is not a foreign position to him. Matter of fact, he's always thought of himself as a receiver, and only played QB in high school because he had to. "I need to work on getting in and out of my routes and stuff, but I'm getting better at that. That's the main thing for me," McCulley said. "When you're somewhere you want to be not to say at quarterback he wasn't. but to help the team and also the upside to play receiver, that's tremendous," Henry added.

Despite the somewhat distracting headlines about McCulley, Henry has a solid core of pass catchers to go ahead with this season. Now, will they be rendered irrelevant if the QB situation is as dire as it was last year? Unfortunately, yes. But comparing this group to last year, you can't help but feel the Hoosiers are in a better spot.