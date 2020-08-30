TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: Aug 30th

The Hoosier Daily: Aug 30th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Tweets of the Day
#iufb commit and Lawrence North QB @DonavenMcculley is off to a very fast start to the season. In the opener, McCulley threw four touchdowns for 248 yards in air, and added another 157 yards on the ground. In week two, he had 31 yards on the ground and was 18-22 for 339 passing— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) August 29, 2020
#iufb #Hoosiers IU Commit Jordyn Williams Shines on National TV in 49-14 Win for Trinity Christian https://t.co/2lA0QKs04H— Hoosier Huddle (@Hoosier_Huddle) August 29, 2020
Amazing Stat:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 29, 2020
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis didn't attempt a single 3-point shot last season as a freshman.
In a day & age where big men are always trying to display skil, Jackson-Davis knows what he's good at & is good at what he knows.
A potential All-American.#IUBB
Stat of the night... Warren Central punted 11 times, including six consecutive times in the first half. Much of that had to do with the play of #iufb prospect and Center Grove lineman Caden Curry, who showed why offers have been pouring in.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) August 29, 2020
⚪️🔴🪓 pic.twitter.com/Mufmdb8Nyf— Indiana Football Recruiting (@IndianaTough) August 29, 2020
Headlines
Coaches' push for Big Ten football in 2020 looks like a Hail Mary-- Indy Star
In the face of uncertainty, Indiana Soccer again chooses fluidity-- The Hoosier Network
Report: Big Ten football in time for Thanksgiving? It’s on the table.-- Crimson Quarry
