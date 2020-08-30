 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: Aug 30th
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-30 03:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Hoosier Daily: Aug 30th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Indiana prospects help guide Center Grove to 2-0 start

Scouting Report: Hunter Sallis

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Coaches' push for Big Ten football in 2020 looks like a Hail Mary-- Indy Star

In the face of uncertainty, Indiana Soccer again chooses fluidity-- The Hoosier Network

Report: Big Ten football in time for Thanksgiving? It’s on the table.-- Crimson Quarry

----

