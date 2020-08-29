 TheHoosier - Indiana prospects help guide Center Grove to 2-0 start
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-29 09:52:44 -0500') }} football

Indiana prospects help guide Center Grove to 2-0 start

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

It was a battle of defenses early Friday, Aug. 28, between Center Grove High School and Warren Central, but when the dust settled, Indiana University targets Tayven Jackson and Caden Curry and Center Grove had enough fire power to pick up a 20-0 win in a huge Class 6A battle.

Warren Central's defense was able to contain Center Grove in the first half, but its offense struggled as it had six consecutive three and outs en route to trailing the Trojans 3-0 at the half.

The second half was when Jackson and his teammates asserted their will, scoring 17 unanswered to cruise to the win.

Jackson finished 7-of-13 for 100 yards passing and a touchdown, which he connected with Garrett Keith on.

{{ article.author_name }}