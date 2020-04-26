News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-26 08:49:14 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: April 26

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Seen on TheHoosier

Simon Stepaniak drafted by Green Bay Packers

Sage Steele discusses IU, Bob Knight and sports amid COVID-19

Brownsburg OT Josh Sales includes Indiana in top-five

Georgia WR Jordyn Williams receives good news from IU staff

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

STEPANIAK SELECTED IN SIXTH ROUND BY PACKERS -- Hoosier Sports Report

WESTBROOK LANDS UDFA DEAL WITH TITANS -- Hoosier Sports Report

Stepaniak taken in sixth round by Packers -- The Herald Bulletin

IU’s Stepaniak drafted by Packers in 6th round -- Crimson Quarry

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}