The Hoosier Daily: April 26
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Simon Stepaniak drafted by Green Bay Packers
Sage Steele discusses IU, Bob Knight and sports amid COVID-19
Brownsburg OT Josh Sales includes Indiana in top-five
Tweets of the Day
The offensive lineman out of Indiana.@SimonStepaniak | #ProIU— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 25, 2020
📺: NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/VuMyAEy6ed
From Bloomington, Indiana to Nashville, Tennessee → @Nick_West15.#ProIU | #IUFB pic.twitter.com/3PyquTsqIX— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 26, 2020
In case you were wondering how that 7-year streak fits into the history books, Indiana had at least one player drafted for 16 straight years, from 1983-1998, with the aid of some expanded drafts.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 25, 2020
Nowhere near history there but definitely a sign of progress. #iufb
Also worth noting in regard to Stepaniak:— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) April 25, 2020
Indiana has now had at least one graduating starter on the OL drafted since Jason Spriggs in 2016. No starters graduated off the line for the 2018 draft. #iufb
2016: Spriggs
2017: Dan Feeney
2019: Wes Martin
2020: Stepaniak
Flying a bit under-the-radar is the NBA Draft early-entry deadline (Sunday at 11:59 pm). Indiana will get ‘official’ news this weekend on freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) April 25, 2020
Expect him to return regardless if he tests the waters. #iubb
Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp told me he will not declare for the NBA Draft this season. Hawkeyes are gonna be damn good next year as long as @LukaG_55 comes back (which I think he will).— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 25, 2020
