Brownsburg OT Josh Sales includes Indiana in top-five
As more and more recruitments are ratcheting up in the 2021 class, with no sign of whether prospects will be able to participate in camps or make summer visits to schools, more top lists are being released in April than ever before.
Brownsburg offensive tackle Josh Sales was the latest in-state recruit to release his list, including Indiana, Purdue, Nebraska, Michigan State and Kansas.
"It’s not so much pressure," Sales told TheHoosier.com about any pressure he might feel to commit earlier than expected. "It’s just I have to think more about who has been most heavily recruiting me before this time."
