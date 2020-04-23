The Hoosier Daily: April 23
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Peyton Hendershot returning to Hoosiers in "modified" status
Paving the Way: Indiana Class of 2011
What to expect from Khristian Lander in 2020
Michael Lewis discusses UCLA's season and his coronavirus activities
No Spring Football , It’s Time To Get Ready For The Season 🦅 pic.twitter.com/8Y45pz8dm0— Tiawan Mullen (@Mullen_7era) April 22, 2020
Just because he's not at the field, that doesn't stop our coach @JeffMercer54 from making the most of his time... pic.twitter.com/oiSwpMpaai— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) April 22, 2020
ALLEN OPTIMISTIC THERE WILL BE A 2020 SEASON -- Hoosier Sports Report
Muffet McGraw retires, new Notre Dame women's basketball coach named -- Indianapolis Star
PERSPECTIVE: Little 500 was doomed even before we faced a pandemic -- Indiana Daily Student
