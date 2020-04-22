After redshirt sophomore tight end Peyton Hendershot was suspended following his February arrest, Indiana head coach Tom Allen provided the first tangible update on the record-breaking pass catcher since the spring began, noting that Hendershot has been involved with team and position meetings as teams counter the COVID-19 outbreak with electronic facilitation.

“For the rest of the spring here, once we got into this (stunted spring camp), he has been involved with some position meetings and team meetings,” Allen said via Zoom call Wednesday morning. “We’ve brought him back in a modified way, to our team. He’s been involved with that to get him out of the situation as he works through some things that we don’t have any control over. He is back with the team, in a modified way, as he gets his rehab in and gets his body right and moving forward.”

Hendershot, who was nursing injuries from the 2019 season and was expected to be limited in spring camp, was arrested on a felony charge of breaking and entering and three misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion – the felony charge since being reduced to a misdemeanor. After being arrested on Saturday, Feb. 24, Hendershot was suspended by the team “immediately and indefinitely” the following Monday.

There was no update on how long his suspension might be or how exactly the suspension was adjusted from a ban from team-related activities to the current “modified” status.

Hendershot has a pretrial hearing scheduled for May 6.

Hendershot's arrest came on the heels of an All-Big Ten season after 52 receptions and 622 yards broke single-season tight end records at Indiana and aided the Hoosiers to the Gator Bowl in Allen's third season at the helm.

Former Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer made Hendershot a cornerstone for his offense at Indiana before taking the head coaching job at Fresno State in late-December, and former tight ends coach Nick Sheridan was promoted to replace DeBoer at offensive coordinator in January.